A gentlemen’s club? Residents fighting proposed construction will have to wait

IRMO, SC (WIS) - Residents in Richland and Lexington County continue to oppose a proposed gentlemen’s club that may come to the Harbison Area.
We first told you about the property on Fernandina Road back in March.
At the time, a sign on the property stated that group “WKSC, LLC” had applied to the Department of Revenue, to sell beer, wine and/or liquor on the premises.
Since then, WIS has learned that the license was denied by the Department of Revenue. Some told us one reason, was due to a strong showing of opposition by residents.
WKSC, LLC, which in court documents has the name “Savannah’s Gentlemen's Club & Steakhouse,” listed right by the group name, appealed the decision against their the beer, wine and/or liquor license.
On September 11th, a hearing was set to be held by the South Carolina Administrative Law Court, who would make a final determination on the license. In that hearing, protestors expected to be able to attend. However, that hearing was postponed.
Columbia attorney Drew Richardson filed a motion to intervene in the case. Richardson says he represents Lexington County District 85 Representative Chip Huggins, someone in opposition to the proposed gentlemen's club.
Richardson says the motion to intervene would allow him, among other things, to directly question WKSC, LLC, present evidence and bring forward expert testimony. He stated protesters would not be given the same abilities in the hearing, they would only be able to address the courtroom.
That motion to intervene was denied, according to Richardson, by the Administrative Law Court. However, Richardson appealed the decision to the South Carolina Court of Appeals where the next decision rests with a panel of judges in the higher court.
Richardson states that he has also asked for a stay (postponement) on the Administrative Law Court Hearing until the Court of Appeals makes a decision.
Residents like Dave Grove, who is the Executive Director with the Harbison Community Association, said there were big plans for the September 11th hearing.
“There are over 240 people that have filed, officially filed to protest it. There’s a lot of other people that want to be in that room, so we’ve already made arrangements for two buses to transport people to the facility. We want an administrative law judge and everybody else to know, this is not one, or two individuals, there’s a great deal of community opposition to this,” said Grove.
Whitehall subdivision resident Betsy Ford says she hopes the next step will become more certain soon, “We certainly won’t all be allowed to speak, but we do want to make an effort to be sure that all of our many arguments are presented and presented well,” said Ford.
Aside from alcohol license concerns, Grove says he is also speaking against zoning permits for a parking lot the business owners are trying to build. The land in questions sits between Lexington and Richland County.
Lexington County Spokesperson Harrison Cahill said, “The zoning permit was issued on May 21 for the land use activity. We are currently checking on the building permit side. Richland County conducted and approved the land disturbance stormwater review.”
Lexington County and Richland County both have ordinances that would require a sexually oriented business to be located 1,000 feet from several areas including any residential district, school or church.
Grove pointed that the parking lot on the Fernandina Road property is less than 1,000 feet from nearby church “New Covenant Assembly,” and thus should not be allowed to be built.
WIS reached out to the landowner, West Columbia Attorney Stanley Myers. Myers once again stated he is ensuring any business that comes to the property will be a legal enterprise.
We reached out to the sole applicant for a zoning permit to Lexington County: Jimmie Ellis. The application is listed for a restaurant/nightclub. Ellis has not replied to any of our requests for comment since we started the reports in March.
