First Alert Forecast: Temps in the 90s are coming back, but not for long…

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you’re a fan of this summer-like weather, we have more of it on the way. However, next week, we’re tracking some changes.
As we move through your Wednesday night, high pressure will continue to dominate our forecast. We’ll see mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible late. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
For your Thursday, it will be a tad hotter by afternoon. Highs will climb into the low 90s. You will likely feel the humidity a little more as we move through the day. After patchy fog dissipates in the morning, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.
On Friday, highs will soar into the low 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s by afternoon. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies.
A few isolated showers will creep into parts of the Midlands Saturday. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s.
We’ll start seeing a pattern change by Sunday into next week as high pressure moves north. This will give us some unsettled weather and some slightly cooler temperatures. On Sunday, expect a chance of showers (30%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. More showers are in Monday’s forecast (40%). Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Areas of Patchy Fog Possible Late. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: S 5 mph, then calm.
Thursday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Hot. A Little Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W/SW 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: Var. 5 mph.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· More summer-like heat is headed our way.
· Highs will climb into the low 90s Thursday through Saturday. It will feel more like the mid 90s in a few areas because of the humidity.
· A few showers are possible this weekend in the Midlands.
· More showers are in Monday’s forecast.
· Highs will cool back into the mid 80s next week.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.