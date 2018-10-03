First Alert Forecast: It’s Our Endless Summer!

Keep The Pool Open…Summer Heat Continues
High pressure continues to give us warmer and warmer temperatures. We’ll see upper 80s today and the 90s by tomorrow.
High pressure will slowly move to the East…this should give us more moisture by Saturday. You’ll notice it will be more humid and this will translate into a chance of showers late Sunday through early next week. We’ll “cool” back down to the lower 80s next week.
Weather Headlines:
- Hot and dry weather continues the next few days.
- Highs upper 80s to Lower 90s
- Humidity returns to the mix by late Saturday
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, very warm. Highs upper 80s
Tonight: Fair. Lows upper 60s
Thursday – Friday: Partly cloudy, HOT. Highs near 90 to the lower 90s.
