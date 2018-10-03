Deputies searching for missing 81-year-old woman with multiple medical conditions

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help locating an 81-year-old woman who suffers from multiple medical conditions.
Mamie Grant was last seen Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. on Polo Road before wandering off. Deputies say she recently moved to the Polo Road area and is unfamiliar with the area.
She is described as a black female standing at about 5’1” and weighing about 245 pounds. She was wearing a white shirt with a black sweater and a skirt.
Deputies say is Grant is without the medication she needs to help prevent her conditions from becoming life-threatening.
Anyone with any information on Mamie Grant’s location is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.