67-year-old methamphetamine trafficker sentenced in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 67-year-old Lexington man has been sentenced to serve several years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.
Thomas Sutton Ray was sentenced this week in Lexington County General Sessions Court to eight years for two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.
Trafficking methamphetamine is classified under South Carolina law as a violent crime and is a “no parole” offense.
Ray’s trial was scheduled to begin this week, however, he elected to plead guilty instead of going forward with it.
On March 14th agents with the U.S. Office of Inspector General watched Ray make several drug transactions in Richland County before crossing the river into Lexington County where his vehicle was stopped by West Columbia Police Department patrol units on Augusta Highway.
Narcotics investigators arrived at the scene of the traffic stop and recovered approximately 33 grams of “ice,” a crystallized form of methamphetamine, during a search of Ray’s outer clothing.
A search of the vehicle revealed a 9mm pistol that Ray used in furtherance of trafficking methamphetamine.
Investigators also seized $896 in cash obtained by Ray as a result of drug activity.
While out on bond, Ray was subsequently arrested on a second charge of trafficking methamphetamine by the Columbia Police Department on April 19th.
Columbia P.D. narcotics investigators apprehended Ray in the parking lot area of the Target in Harbinson, where he was found to be in possession of 20 grams of “crystal ice.”
Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitors Matt Edgerton and Bradley Pogue prosecuted the case.
“Methamphetamine continues to pose an increasing public health and safety issue for Lexington County. The West Columbia Police Department & Columbia P.D. investigators did top-notch police work. Their dedication to the safety of Lexington County residents is what ultimately put a violent drug trafficker behind bars,” Assistant Solicitor Edgerton said.
