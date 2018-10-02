‘We’ve seen water before, but nothing of this magnitude’ Horry county neighborhoods continue to face flooding

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Areas in Horry County are still submerged with water from the Waccamaw River that has yet to recede.
Law enforcement agencies across the state have been sent out to help assist with Florence recovery.
Deputies from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are stationed at Lees Landing Circle off Highway 90 in Conway.
The department has four officers deployed. They are working in teams of two for twelve-hour shifts.
They have set up a traffic control point with a barricade blocking a roadway that is covered with approximately four to five feet of water at the bottom.
Deputies monitor traffic, while also allowing local residents and utility companies who are conducting restorations to the area the ability to enter and exit safely.
Deputies say coming out here to help reminds them of what other agencies did for the Columbia/Lexington area during the historic floods back in 2015.
Matthew Kyzer, Lexington County Deputy said, “The guys that were on this post in the beginning of the flood and storm, they’re also affected by the weather and stuff down here as well they’re trying to rebuild and so it allows them to be able to get back with their families and help restore the community in other ways while we’re sitting on these posts relieving them.”
Water is so high in some of these neighborhoods, residents remain forced out of their homes.
Dale Shelley, a homeowner said, “We’ve seen water before, but nothing of this magnitude. We’ve been here 30 years, we’ve seen Fran and Bertha and Floyd and Matthew and now this, it’s just totally devastating.”
The only safe way around is by boat.
Dan Thomas, a homeowner said, “This stench, it seems like with each flood has gotten worse and worse and it’s kind of gagging to me.”
Many residents are getting a look at the damage for the first time this week.
For the Shelley family, they live in their Conway home during the summer. While they didn’t face extensive damages to their home, their concern is for neighbors who live here year-round.
“To see the people that are permanent residents lose their homes they have worked really hard to buy or to purchase and build it’s tough, it’s tough. We are the lucky ones because it is not our permanent residence, but they are the ones that are going to really suffer from it,” Hilda Shelley said.
For now, it’s a lot of neighbors helping neighbors, and holding on to hope as they start the clean-up stage of recovery.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.