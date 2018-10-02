Talk of the Town: One afternoon of golf will change children’s lives

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - One afternoon of golf could change a child's life. It happens year after year for numerous children thanks to the Healthy Learners Champions for Children Golf Tournament.
The 19th Annual Healthy Learners Champions for Children Golf Tournament, in memory of George Younginer, is Oct. 24, 2018, at the Fort Jackson Golf-Club in Columbia. Organizers Haley Shealy and Marge Rath with Healthy Learners say this will be a perfect day of golf, food, entertainment, contests, and prizes. The much-needed funds will help support the mission of Healthy Learners.
This year’s Premier Exclusive sponsor is Aflac. I’m proud to be one of the tournament co-chairs along with Matt Younginer, national account manager with Husqvarna and Healthy Learners Fund Development Committee member.
The success of the tournament over the years has been largely dependent on the generous sponsors who support the mission and recognize the importance of continued support so future generations can have a better life. Additionally, Healthy Learners is truly grateful too the volunteers who give their talent, time and resources. Each year proceeds from the golf tournament help hundreds of children by providing them with health care services like vision care, dental care, and hearing evaluations.
“Our greatest accomplishment over the past 25 years is the positive impact made in the lives of the children we have served,” said Jo Pauling-Jones, executive director of Healthy Learners. “In 25 years, Healthy Learners has provided nearly 59,000 vision, dental, medications, and other health-related services to 12,644 individual students across South Carolina on its mission for healthy children, better students, and thriving communities.”
The Champions for Children Golf Tournament benefiting Healthy Learners is Wednesday, October 24 at Ft. Jackson Golf Club. Registration begins at 10 a.m. The shotgun start is at noon. You can click here to register.
The Healthy Learners Champion for Children Award also will be awarded again this year.
This honor is inspired by an individual who has demonstrated a long-term commitment to improving health care resources are available to children, performed a single action that had a significant and long-lasting impact on Healthy Learners or advanced Healthy Learners’ mission through a personal commitment of time, the talent, financial resources, and service
