Swinney Monday practice update on Trevor Lawrence

CLEMSON, SC (TigerNet) - Clemson freshman starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to practice on Monday, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on his radio show.
Lawrence was knocked out of Saturday’s game by the second quarter after taking an awkward hit to the head and neck area. Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said earlier on Monday the injury was more of a neck strain than a concussion as previously-feared.
“(Trevor) took every snap tonight and looked great and feels great,” Swinney said. "That’s a big blessing for us. His neck is not quite as sore. He was pretty sore on Sunday but everything checked out OK. "
