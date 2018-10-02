Swansea police look for suspects who vandalized and stole from drink machines

SWANSEA, SC (WIS) - Police in Swansea are asking for help finding two people they say vandalized and stole money from drink machines.
The incident happened early Sunday morning at a Bi-Rite store. Security footage caught the incident from two angles.
Police say the suspects used a crowbar to pry open the metal latch that covers the key locks. They later returned with keys to unlock the machines.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
