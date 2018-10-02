Suspended 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson to appear in court again

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Former 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson will appear in court again on Tues. Oct. 2.
During court proceedings on Thursday Sept. 27, Johnson was released on a $25,000 bond. His top aide, Nicole Holland, surrendered her passport during the proceedings and was also given a $25,000 bond.
Johnson and Communications Director Nicole Holland will now be in court for an arraignment on several federal and state charges, including theft of government funds.
An audit released in August states the pair had charged more than $43,000 of personal expenses to the solicitor’s office. They’re also accused of stealing more than $5,000 from a drug forfeiture program and other federal grants.
That arraignment starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.