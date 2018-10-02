‘Silent Witness’ ceremony honors victims of domestic violence at the SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Remembering victims of domestic violence - Tuesday’s Silent Witness ceremony took place at the Statehouse.
The event included a life-sized silhouette honoring each person killed by domestic violence in the state in 2017 and a final silhouette honoring unknown victims.
The name of each victim and how he or she died was read aloud.
The Violence Policy Center says South Carolina has been in the top 10 in domestic violence deaths of women over the past two decades.
