SC native, NASCAR truck driver wanted for stolen truck possession maintains innocence in online statement

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WIS) - A Forest Acres native who, according to law enforcement, was wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle, says he’s been cooperating with law enforcement and the truck has been surrendered to sheriff’s deputies.
Last week, the Rowan County, NC Sheriff’s Office said they were looking for Jordan Anderson, 27, who had been sold a stolen truck and they believed he knew it was stolen. He had a warrant out for his arrest, and the sheriff’s office said he did not turn himself in on the date scheduled by his lawyer.
The man who allegedly sold the stolen truck, Robert Newling, was charged and arrested for larceny of a motor vehicle.
In a statement published on his website Tuesday, Anderson said that he’s stayed in “constant contact with the Rowan County District Attorney" and that the charges have been dropped and the truck surrendered.
He said he was notified of the warrant for his arrest while in Las Vegas for a race.
“My attorney has stayed in constant contact with the Rowan County District Attorney handling the case to reach a resolution, which has resulted in charges being dropped and a voluntary dismissal being filed earlier this morning without the need of a formal arrest,” Anderson’s statement said. "The race truck in question was delivered earlier this week to a location desired by the Rowan County Sheriffs Department. I continue to maintain my innocence in this matter, and the fact that I bought the race truck in good faith with a bill of sale, unbeknown of its history.
“This has been quite a humbling lesson in being a new team owner, and the importance of discerning who you do business with," the statement continues. "I take great honor in representing to the best of my ability my fans, partners, and family; and am grateful for your grace, support, and prayers through this all.”
Anderson, who is the driver and owner of Jordan Anderson Racing, with his top finish being 11th place as a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver. He began racing in 2014, according to his NASCAR profile.
