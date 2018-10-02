RCSD looking for suspect who robbed Taco Bell employees at gunpoint

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for armed robbery.
The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 23 around 10:30 a.m. at the Taco Bell on Broad River Road.
A man entered the business and approached an employee from behind, pushing a handgun into her back. The man then demanded a second employee to open the cash registers.
After taking the cash from the registers, the man fled the scene in a silver Chevy Cobalt.
The suspect is described as a white male who is approximately 5’6” and 170 lbs. The man was wearing a black hat, a blue t-shirt with “Just Do It” written on the front, and jeans.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
