Python loose in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A word to the wise for those visiting downtown Birmingham today: Watch out for snakes.
No, seriously.
A young man is searching for his slithery pet that was last seen in the passenger seat of a car earlier Tuesday.
Caleb Louis, 21, says he brought the new Ball Python snake to the Dannon Project, where he is a participant. He only had the snake for a week before it went missing, not even enough time to give it a name.
Lisa Cole, of the Dannon Project says Louis was told to take the snake out the building because it was scaring office staff.
“I guess the snake was afraid because it started balling up in his hand."
Louis took the snake back to his car parked in an alley near 2nd Avenue North and cracked the window.
“I wasn’t thinking about it,” he said. “I let the window down so it can breathe.”
Louis says he was only inside of the building about 10 minutes, which wouldn’t have allowed the snake to get very far on its own.
He wants anyone who sees the snake to know that they shouldn’t be afraid of it.
“It’s not vicious, it’s not poisonous,” He said.
Louis thinks it may have been stolen.
Anyone who knows where the snake is should contact the Dannon Project at 205-202-4072.
Color: green and brown
Length: 2-feet
