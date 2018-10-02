Orangeburg Co. man arrested in death investigation

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - An Orangeburg man has been charged in a murder investigation as well as a separate case involving sexual assault according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
Daniel Young, 32, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is also charged with first-degree criminal sexual assault and kidnapping in a separate case.
On August 3rd, authorities were called to a residence on Joe Jeffords Highway after a concerned citizen reported seeing a person on the ground.
The caller stated that initially, he believed the unknown object on the ground to be a pile of clothing. However, when he returned several hours later to cut the grass, he realized the object was, in fact, a person.
Investigators arrived to find Quintrel Smith, 32, beside an overturned moped with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Deputies say the Smith died at the scene.
While investigators were involved with the murder case, they discovered another case that Young was involved in.
A Columbia woman told investigators that she was asleep at an Orangeburg residence last week when she was awakened by a man, with whom she was familiar with, holding a gun to her head before sexually assaulting her.
“I’m thankful we have put a stop to this individual before he harmed someone else,” Ravenell said. “These are just heinous acts of violence against these victims.”
Bond for Young has been deferred to a later date.
