Newberry PD: Suspect wanted in September shooting of 16-year-old

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - The Newberry Police Department is searching for a man wanted in a shooting from last month.
Police say they were called to Newberry County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 9. When they arrived, they spoke to a 16-year-old who said he was in a fight on Wright Street which led to getting shot by 22-year-old Keante Lasoun Donaldson, of Columbia.
The victim was treated for his injuries at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.
Police Chief Roy McClurkin said at this time they were unsure as to what the altercation was about, but the investigation was still ongoing.
Police are asking that if anyone has information on Donaldson’s whereabouts, to please call (803) 321-2222 or the Crimestoppers tip line at 1-888-Crime-SC. All tips will remain anonymous.
