Newberry Co. Sherrif’s Office searching for car possibly linked to burglaries in Prosperity

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is enlisting the community to help identify the possible suspect vehicle and/or suspects in a rash of burglaries in the Prosperity section of Newberry County.
On Sept. 25, three residences in the Prosperity area (Stoney Hill area) were burglarized. The suspect, or suspects, only took jewelry, deputies say.
On Oct. 1, two additional residences in the Prosperity area were burglarized in the area of Macedonia Church Road and Wheeland Road. One of the residences even had an audible alarm system. Jewelry was taken from these residences as well. While investigating the incidents, officers were able to obtain video surveillance which shows a possible suspect vehicle at one of the residences near the time of the burglary.
“Although it’s great video quality, we need more to help us identify the suspect(s) and that’s why we’re enlisting the help of the public”, Sheriff Lee Foster said.
Sheriff Foster also said that video technology such as trail cameras and WI-FI cameras had become very relatively inexpensive in today’s world and said that picture and video evidence could not only assist in solving the burglary but obtaining a conviction.
“The problem with burglaries is it’s never just one,” Sheriff Foster said. “They usually don’t randomly pick just one residence, they go around and hit a number of them. It so happened, this time, they came across a residence and were observed by surveillance camera. Burglars generally don’t just do it once. It’s just a matter of time until we catch them. Until that time, please be vigilant in securing your homes & belongings and if anyone sees the suspect vehicle, please do not approach. Please notify law enforcement immediately.”
Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect vehicle and/or subject(s) linked to the burglaries is asked to contact the Ne wberry County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (803)-321-2222.
