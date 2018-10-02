Midlands girl gets military surprise greeting from dad after his long deployment

CHAPIN, SC (WIS) - Aubrey Govins got a big surprise at Chapin Elementary School on Tuesday.
Her father, SN Kenneth Govans, USS Stethum, a member of the U.S. Navy, came home from a long deployment from Yokosuka, Japan.
Aubrey is in Kindergarten at Chapin Elementary and he surprised her in class on Tuesday. He also has a 2-year-old son who was surprised at his daycare afterward.
He will be home for only 10 days before he has to go back.
