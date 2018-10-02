Lexington man charged with 7 counts of attempted murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A West Columbia man is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday at a home on Miranda Road.
William Blair Capers, 39, is being charged with seven counts of attempted murder, one count of third-degree domestic violence and a single count of possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.
“Based on the information gathered by detectives and their review of the evidence, Capers fired multiple shots into the front door of the house even though he knew people were inside,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The shots followed an argument connected to the domestic violence charge against Capers.”
No one was hit by gunfire, according to Sheriff Koon.
Capers was arrested just after the incident Sunday. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a judge denied him bond.
