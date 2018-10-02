Here are the best SC cities to retire in, accroding to this new study

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - You've done it - you've finally retired from work and you're wondering what's next.
Many retirees move to smaller homes or quiter areas in the hope that they get the peace and tranquility leaving the workforce should bring.
A study from financial technology company Fast Asset, listed the top cities to retire in South Carolina. Here are the top 10:
- Seneca, SC
- Murrells Inlet, SC
- Myrtle Beach, SC
- Hilton Head, SC
- Greenville, SC
- Camden, SC
- West Columbia, SC
- Anderson, SC
- Georgetown, SC
- Spartanburg, SC
SmartAsset ranked the cities with the most recreational and social opportunities for retirees. SmartAsset’s index factors in the number of recreation centers and retirement centers available to seniors as well as the percentage of the city’s population they represent.
These rankings functioned as part of SmartAsset’s greater study on the best cities to retire in the US, which was released earlier this year. For a full look at the methodology and interactive map, you can click here.
