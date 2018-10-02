Gamecocks working on the simple things to prepare for Mizzou

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After a tough loss, teams generally search for answers regarding what went wrong.
For the Gamecocks, the answer wasn’t hard to find. The team didn’t do the simple things well enough to help them take down the Wildcats.
“We need to, as a team, do the simple things better,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said. “Bottom line. Whether it’s catching the football, whether it’s holding on to the ball, gap control defensively, that’s really the emphasis to me of our football team. Let’s do simple better.”
The Gamecocks essentially had a second quarter to forget in Lexington. They put up just 59 yards of offense in the period. Only two of those yards came through the air. Receivers struggled all night to make catches and help the offense come up with the spark needed to maintain some momentum. Because of that, Carolina receivers have made it a point of emphasis to do some extra work heading into this week’s matchup against Missouri.
“Yesterday, a couple of guys got on the Jugs [machine],” said Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “After practice today, a few of us were out there catching the Jugs. It’s just a focus thing. I would say it’s more of trying to make the play before to you try to catch the ball.”
While the offense had its fair share of struggles, the defense didn’t fair much better. The Gamecocks allowed 21 second-quarter points, which proved to be more than enough for Kentucky to come away with their fifth straight win over South Carolina. The Wildcats posted 113 yards on the ground in the period by breaking tackles and fighting for extra yards.
“I just think we need to rally to the ball more,” said Gamecocks linebacker TJ Brunson. “Some guys are hard to take down with one person. You need multiple people. At the end of the day, we just need to tackle better as a group.”
With Missouri coming to town Saturday, the Gamecocks look to correct the little things to get back in the win column.
Kickoff is at noon and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.