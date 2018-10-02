Gamecocks ‘110 percent’ confident in Bentley despite subpar showing vs. Kentucky

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Jake Bentley didn’t exactly have his finest hour against Kentucky last weekend.
The junior quarterback threw for only nine yards in the first half of the Gamecocks’ 24-10 loss to the Wildcats. To make matters worse, Bentley was picked off three times as the offense struggled to put points on the board against Mark Stoops’ team.
Despite a miserable performance on the road, head coach Will Muschamp believes his starting quarterback has what it takes to bounce back.
“He didn’t play well the other night,” Muschamp said. “We didn’t throw and catch it very well against Kentucky. We’ll call it like it is. It wasn’t all on him. At the end of the day, our football team, our players, myself have 110 percent confidence in how he’ll perform Saturday.”
Bentley was limited in practice on Tuesday. However, players said he’s been in good spirits since last weekend’s loss.
“He’s awesome,” said Gamecocks offensive lineman Blake Camper. “Jake’s one of the best hard-nosed guys I know. He’s going to bounce back and always positive. He puts the team first. He’s never negative, which is really good. That’s what you want in a quarterback. I’m really of him and I’m really proud that he’s our quarterback. “
Bentley was listed as probable after suffering a knee injury last Saturday. Muschamp said Bentley experienced some soreness in his knee on Tuesday but should be ready to go come Saturday. If he’s not, the Gamecocks will turn to Michael Scarnecchia to fill in.
“I think Mike throws the ball extremely well,” Muschamp said. “He just hasn’t been exposed to that many opportunities. I thought, against Coastal when he came in, he threw the ball extremely well. The deep ball to [Randrecous Davis] was an outstanding throw. He did some nice things Saturday night. We’ve got confidence in Mike. As far as administrating our offense, there won’t be a lot of change of who we are when Mike’s in the game.”
South Carolina returns to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday to face Missouri at noon.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.