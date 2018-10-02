First Alert Forecast: Get ready for highs in the 90s!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Brace yourself! We’re tracking highs in the 90s! (And yes, it’s still October!)
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect quiet weather as high pressure dominates our forecast. Some patchy fog is possible late. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.
A mix of sun and clouds will greet you out the door Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
We’ll see mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday. Highs will soar into the lower 90s.
Right now, your weekend looks dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few showers are possible on your Columbus Day Monday.
Tonight: Stars and Clouds. Areas of Patchy Fog Possible Late. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: E-N 5 mph, then calm.
Wednesday: Sun and Clouds. A Warmer Day. Not as Humid. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds: Var. 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W/SW 5 mph.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking more summer-like weather in the Midlands.
· Expect highs in the upper 80s Wednesday.
· Then, we’ll see highs climbing into the low 90s Thursday through Saturday.
· Our next chance of rain arrives early next week.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
