First Alert Forecast: Another Beauty Coming Our Way!

Very Warm Temperatures Continue
High pressure will give us mostly sunny, warm days and clear and pleasant nights over the next several days. It will become very warm by late week with highs near 90 to the lower 90s.
A weak cold front could be near the state by next Monday, giving us a few showers.
Weather Headlines:
- Hot temperatures for October. Mostly sunny days and clear nights
- Lower humidity this week with rain chance less than 20%
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, very warm. Highs middle to upper 80s
Tonight: Clear and pleasant. Lows lower to middle 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm. Highs upper 80s
Wednesday – Friday: Mostly sunny, HOT. Highs near 90 to the lower 90s.
