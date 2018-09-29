Wilmington man makes yard art from debris to ‘spread love and kindness’ after Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man in Wilmington has found a creative use for yard waste created by Hurricane Florence.
JB Renshaw crafted a snowman and a reindeer out of logs, sticks, and branches from the large piles of debris throughout the Brookwood neighborhood in Wilmington where his family lives.
“We call them FLO-man and RAIN-deer,” said Jennifer Renshaw, JB’s wife. “He was inspired to do these to spread love and kindness in the aftermath of Florence.”
JB created the snowman and reindeer about two days after Florence passed through Wilmington. They took six to seven hours of work each, said Jennifer.
"He has a creative heart and is great with woodworking," said Jennifer.
The Renshaw’s home sustained little impact inside, but the outside of their home and yard had some damage.
“There are lots of trees down in our community,” said Jennifer. “Creating the art was a way to mindfully clean up and take our mind off of the destruction.”
Jennifer said they have people stop by all the time to get pictures, from crewman and lineman, to neighbors and guests.
“In such a time of uncertainty for our community and overall devastation, I think it’s so important to show love in any way we can,” said Jennifer.
JB has plans to build smaller versions of the yard art for others in the near future as the cleanup process continues.
