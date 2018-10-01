Wanted: House cleaner accused of pawning resident’s ring from late husband

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A woman is wanted for stealing a treasured ring from a home she was cleaning over the summer.
Officials say 27-year-old Kimberly Nicole Parker was cleaning a client’s home on Aug. 10 when she took the ring, which was a gift from the victim’s late husband. It happened at a home on Christopher Road in Denver.
The victim told officials that Parker admitted to taking the ring and said she would return it, but never did. The ring was valued at over $2,000, deputies say, but Parker sold it to the pawn shop for $100.
Parker faces charges of felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, and felony obtaining by false pretense.
Anyone with information on Parker’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 704-732-9050, Lincoln County Communications at 704-735-8202 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
