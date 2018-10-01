TALK OF THE TOWN: ‘On the Table’ is in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Breaking bread to better the community - that’s what’s for dinner.
“On The Table” is a nationwide initiative aimed at bringing people together to talk about issues in our communities. It’s an initiative that began in Chicago in 2014, and since then it has fostered civic engagement and generated hundreds of actionable ideas from thousands of Chicago-area residents. And for the first time, it’s here in the Midlands.
The event, “On the Table, Powered by Central Carolina Community Foundation,” will be held on Wednesday, October 24th across Lexington and Richland counties at homes, nonprofits and other community spaces.
“On the Table conversations are all about encouraging our residents to think about the issues they care about, who we are as a community, where we’re going, and what we can do to get there,” said JoAnn Turnquist, president, and CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation. “It’s about discovering how each of us can join together to make our region a better place to live. The more voices we hear, the better decisions we can make together.
Anyone can register to host a conversation! Residents, nonprofits, places of worship, businesses and others can participate by hosting a small group (table of 6-12) or by participating at someone else’s table. According to CCCF, the hosts can determine their invitation list and location. The format of the dining can either be driven by the host, or guests can purchase their own food, bring a brown bag – or – hosts can opt to do it potluck style.
CCCF will then provide a toolkit that includes hosting tips and suggested discussion topics, but the hosts and participants can also select their own topics, issues, and ideas.
The foundation will have a training for table hosts on Tuesday, Oct. 2. It’s not required for table hosts to attend the training, but CCCF is encouraging table hosts to attend since this is the first year “On the Table” will take place in the Midlands.
Hosts can register at www.onthetablecola.org or call 803.254.5601.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.