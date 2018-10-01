RCSD searching for two suspects wanted for motor vehicle theft

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking the community to help them identify two suspects wanted for motor vehicle theft.
On Friday, September 28, around 2 p.m. at Mobil on the 7000 block of Two Notch road deputies say a victim contacted them stating that after fueling up their vehicle and getting back inside of it a male approached teh driver side door.
The man opened the door, pulled out a handgun, and demanded the victim get out of the car.
As the victim complied to the suspect's demands, a second man got into the passenger side of the vehicle.
Both suspects then fled the scene.
The victim also stated that the suspects had been in a vehicle that was parked at the location.
They say that the vehicle was occupied by two other males. Police say those men are considered persons of interest.
Photos of the two suspects and one of the persons of interest are in the gallery below.
If you have any information about this case you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
