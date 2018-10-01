Pawleys Island man charged after allegedly taking money for sandbags and not delivering

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man has been arrested after police say he sold sandbags in the wake of Hurricane Florence and failed to deliver them.
Thomas David Korinek, 42, of Pawleys Island, is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent less than $2,000.
On September 12, a woman reportedly agreed to pay the suspect $90 for several sandbags after seeing an ad on Facebook, but only received half of what she requested, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report. Korinek told her he would be back to deliver the remaining sandbags later in the day as he was “really busy,” the report notes.
On September 13, police say the woman asked the suspect to deliver additional sandbags to her father’s home in the Conway area. According to the report, the victim gave Korinek $160 for those bags, but failed to receive those as well. Police say she texted the suspect several times asking when the bags would be delivered. Korinek’s messages eventually became threatening, the report states. According to police, her father’s sandbags, as well as the remaining sandbags that she purchased, were never delivered.
Korinek is also being cited for operating a business in Horry County without a business license.
