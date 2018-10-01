Overturned tractor trailer puts 70+ cows loose on GA interstate

ATLANTA (WGCL/WIS/CNN) - Atlanta is known for its traffic problems, but early Monday morning there were backups on one major Atlanta interstate for an unusual reason.
Authorities tried to round up dozens of cows roaming after a tractor trailer hauling cattle overturned on the I-285 eastbound ramp to I-75 north around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, according to multiple media reports. A few of the animals died as a result.
Another driver hit and killed one of the cows and had to be taken to a local hospital.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says up to 70 cows may still be on the loose. Georgia DOT workers are working to corrall the cattle out of harm’s way.
It’s unclear when the interstate connector will reopen.
