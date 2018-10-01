Nichols community begins clean-up effort weeks after Florence’s arrival

NICHOLS, SC (WIS) - Just two years after Hurricane Matthew ripped through the small town of Nichols, residents are finding themselves in a familiar, yet undesired, situation.
In 2016, Hurricane Matthew tore through the town of about 400 people, destroying nearly every home and business. At the time, the town set up a disaster relief fund at a local bank and donations helped fund the rebuilding process as volunteers helped local residents with the clean-up.
In the wake of Hurricane Florence and historic amounts of rainfall and subsequent flooding, those rebuilding efforts have been destroyed.
“To come back and see all that hard work damaged all over again and ruined, it’s just heartbreaking,” Betty Buffkin, a 20-year resident of Nichols, said.
Buffkin and her family lost everything in 2016 after Hurricane Matthew and did not have flood insurance. Over the course of ten months, the couple gutted and renovated their home and were ready for life to get back to normal. Then, Florence came.
“That’s kind of where we’re at, we’re not sure what we’re going to do yet because I don’t want to go through this two years from now,” Buffkin said. “So if they can guarantee me they’re going to dredge the rivers and the canals and stuff and ensure it won’t happen again…we’ve lived here 18 years and it never happened. When we put it back together last year I never in my life thought it would happen again…and for it to only happen two years later sometimes it’s more than you can handle.”
The Buffkins returned to their home last week to find mold already growing on furniture, baseboards, drywall, and insulation. On Monday, the family spent the day trying to salvage what’s left and thinking about what’s next.
As families like the Buffkins begin the clean-up process for the second time in two years, town officials are working on kick-starting a hydraulics study to help determine the best way to divert flood waters around the town.
In 2016, the town was given a $1.5 million federal grant to study hydraulics in the area and implement whatever changes would help mitigate another catastrophic flood.
“We were in the process of bidding the study out and then Florence happened,” Mayor Lawson Battle said. “Everything is going good and you’re making progress and then everything gets wiped out again. But Nichols is a strong community and I am very proud of the citizens so far.”
The town said the study will take six to eight months and it hopes to get it off the ground in the near future. Until then, it is doing its best to help its residents rebuild and is encouraging people to stay. After Hurricane Matthew, around 100 people left Nichols and never returned, according to town officials.
Donations of cleaning supplies are currently being accepted at the town hall as residents begin the clean-up process. Monetary donations can also be made in the name of the Nichols Disaster Recovery Fund at Anderson Brothers Bank.
