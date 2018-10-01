LIST: Here’s what stores are closed on Thanksgiving 2018

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It is never too early to plan for holiday shopping.
A huge part of that planning is sorting through the cornucopia of sales, deals, circulars, online coupons, and which stores are opening or closing for the holidays.
Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but there is already a list of stores who say they won’t be opening for the initial holiday rush.
This list is subject to change, but here are the confirmed store closings on Thanksgiving 2018, per BestBlackFriday.com:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- Fleet Farm
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Music & Arts
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
You should not worry - big retailers like Walmart, Target, and the like will likely be open.
Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 22 and Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 23.
