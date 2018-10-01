Gamecocks saddled with another afternoon kickoff

COLUMBIA, SC (The Big Spur) - There will be another week without a night game at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The SEC announced on Monday that South Carolina will host Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. when the two teams meet on October 13 on the SEC Network. The Gamecocks (2-2, 1-2) have gone without a home night game so far this season season.
The Gamecocks, under third-year head coach Will Muschamp, will have played four home games this season at that time and all of them will have been in the afternoon. The fans were treated to only two night games last season - both losses - and one in 2016, a win over Tennessee.
It doesn’t matter what time the Gamecocks and Aggies (3-2, 1-1) have met, South Carolina has never won. The teams met for the first time in 2014 when Texas A&M joined the Southeastern Conference and the Aggies delivered a 52-28 beat down of the Gamecocks.
Texas A&M has won each of the last three games by an average of just over eight points per contest. The Aggies have a 4-0 record in the series between the permanent opponents.
The Aggies are being led by former national championship winning head coach Jimbo Fisher, who is in his first year after moving on from Florida State. He has a career record of 86-25 over his head coaching stops, including his time with the Aggies.
South Carolina will take on Missouri this Saturday for a noon kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium. Television coverage will be provided by the SEC Network. The Tigers are coming off of a bye week and have a 3-1 record with the only loss coming to Georgia, a 43-29 affair in Columbia, Mo.
Full slate of games on October 13, 2018
Tennessee at Auburn, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN or SEC Network*
Florida at Vanderbilt, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN or SEC Network*
Georgia at LSU, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on SEC Network
Missouri at Alabama, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN
Ole Miss at Arkansas (Little Rock), 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
