Frying Pan Tower flag to be replaced with flag flown over the nation’s capital

(WECT) - The storm-tattered Frying Pan Tower flag that survived Hurricane Florence’s winds will be replaced with a flag that was flown over the nation’s capital.
The flag, also know as “Kevin,” that withstood Hurricane Florence is being auctioned off for charity with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards victims of Hurricane Florence through the American Red Cross.
As of Sunday morning at 9 a.m., the highest bid is $10,100. The auction ends Sunday night.
On Saturday, Frying Pan Tower posted on their Facebook page that they had been notified that they “will receive a flag that was flown over our nation’s capital” to replace the flag that went through Hurricane Florence.
“Honored doesn’t even being to express my emotions,” said Richard Neal, the owner of Frying Pan Tower.
Neal said he will post on their Facebook page when the flag is hoisted up the Frying Pan Tower’s flagpole for a day of honor.
“Just wow,” Neal said.
