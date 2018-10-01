Former Alabama head coach suffers accidental gunshot wound

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Former University of Alabama head football coach Mike DuBose has been transported by medical helicopter to an unspecified hospital after accidentally shooting himself, according to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.
DuBose was taken to Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp before being transferred to another hospital by helicopter.
According to the sheriff’s office, DuBose accidentally shot himself once in the abdomen shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.
The incident happened in the county near Gardners Chapel Road, near Opp. It’s believed his injuries are non-life-threatening.
DuBose coached at Alabama from 1997 to 2000 and led the Crimson Tide to the SEC Championship in 1999. He also played under legendary Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.
DuBose, who is from Opp, has helped coach at several Wiregrass-area high schools, including Opp and Luverne, in recent years.
