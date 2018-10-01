First Alert: Tracking more summer-like temperatures in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you’re enjoying this summer-like weather, then get ready for more! Hot weather is in store as we move through this first week of October.
For your Monday night, expect dry conditions as high pressure continues to dominate our weather. We’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
We’ll start your Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s with some patchy fog. By afternoon, we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. While an isolated sprinkle is possible, most areas will be dry. Low temperatures Tuesday night will be in the 60s.
Partly cloudy skies will greet you out the door Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday. Highs will warm into the lower 90s.
Right now, your weekend looks dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tonight: Stars and Clouds. Areas of Patchy Fog Possible. Comfortable. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sun and Clouds. Warm. Not as Humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: E/NE 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sun and Clouds. Another Warm Day. Not as Humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5 mph.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· High pressure will continue to dominate our weather over the next several days, keeping most of the active weather away from the Midlands.
· We’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will be slim.
· Mostly sunny skies roll in by Thursday through Saturday. Still, rain chances will be slim.
· Highs will rise into the low 90s by the end of the week. Humidity levels will go back up, too.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
