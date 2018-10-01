First Alert Forecast: It May Say Fall However, Still Feeling Like Summer!

Feeling More Like Early July Than October
High pressure will rule the forecast the next several days. This High will be dry with limited moisture…daytime highs will be well above normal with low humidity (Upper 80s to Lower 90s) Overnight lows will be able to cool to the lower to middle 60s.
Weather Headlines:
- Hot temperatures for October. Mostly sunny days and clear nights
- Lower humidity this week with rain chance less than 20%
Forecast:
Today: Mix of sun and clouds, very warm. Highs middle to upper 80s
Tonight: Clear and pleasant. Lows lower to middle 60s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Very warm. Highs upper 80s
