CPD needs your help to identify a man accused of breaking into a vehicle

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police Department needs your help to identify a man they believe broke into a vehicle.
Investigators say the vehicle was parked on the 700 block of King Street last weekend when the incident occurred.
If you recognize him you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
