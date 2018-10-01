Columbia PD: DNA match leads to additional charge for man accused of criminal sexual conduct

Darius Nelson (Source: Columbia Police Department/Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By Tanita Gaither | October 1, 2018 at 2:07 PM EST - Updated October 1 at 2:15 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department says that there is an additional charge on a sexual assault suspect thanks to DNA evidence linking him to another assault investigation.

Darius Martez Nelson remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after a judge denied bond for being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police say the crime happened on June 3, 2017, on Greene Street. A woman in her early 20s reported that the suspect, now identified as Nelson, took her in an alleyway and sexually assaulted her. A DNA sample was taken after the alleged assault and was submitted into the Cominded DNA Index System, a national database.

Prior to the new charge, Nelson was arrested in November 2017 and charged with kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual assault, and first-degree assault.

Another woman also accused Nelson of sexual assault in an incident on Nov. 8, 2017, in a secluded area in the 700 block of Saluda Avenue.

During the crime, the victim also suffered significant facial injuries after the suspect hit her several times.

All persons arrested/charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

