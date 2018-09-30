COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Wilson, Snell fuel Kentucky offense as Gamecocks suffer second loss
It all seemed like one big nightmare for Carolina fans.
With Carolina looking to end a four-game losing streak to Kentucky, the Gamecocks struggled to stop the Wildcats’ rushing attack as UK posted nearly 200 yards on the ground in their 24-10 win.
Things got off to a rocky start for the Gamecocks. On their second drive of the contest, Rico Dowdle fumbled deep in Carolina territory and Kentucky was able to recover the loose ball giving the Wildcats excellent field position. However, two false start penalties by UK helped the Gamecocks hold the Wildcats to a field goal with 10:06 to go in the opening quarter.
The Gamecocks responded on their next series. Using 13 plays to march down the field, Carolina held the ball for nearly five minutes before Parker White booted a 29-yard field goal through the uprights to tie things up 3-3 with 5:07 left in the first.
Kentucky responded with a heavy dose of Benny Snell on the ground and Terry Wilson through the air. In the end, it was Wilson who capped the drive with a 1-yard run on the option keeper pushing the home team ahead 10-3 with 14:21 left in the half.
Kentucky’s rushing attack continued to hurt the Gamecocks in the second quarter. A 24-yard touchdown run by Asim Rose and a 4-yard scoring rush by Snell helped the Wildcats take a 24-3 lead.
Kentucky finished the first half with 168 yards rushing and 252 total yards. Meanwhile, the Carolina offense sputtered putting just 117 yards of total with nine coming through the air and two first-half turnovers.
South Carolina put their first touchdown on the board with 7:37 left in the third. With Jake Bentley buying time in the backfield, the junior found Deebo Samuel for a 58-yard touchdown pass cutting Kentucky’s lead to 24-10.
The Gamecocks outgained Kentucky 204-76, but Carolina only had seven points to show for it in the end. USC had four turnovers in the contest. The Gamecocks have now lost five straight to Kentucky.
USC now falls to 2-2 on the season. They’ll host Missouri at noon on Oct. 6.
