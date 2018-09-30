RCSD investigating a deadly shooting on Beatty Downs road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred this afternoon.
Officers say they were dispatched to the 100 block of Beatty Downs road about a man who was unresponsive.
When deputies arrived, they found a man in front of a residence who had been shot multiple times in the upper body.
The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is still ongoing. We will keep you updated.
