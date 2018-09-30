Girl Scout troop handed out backpacks to homeless at Finlay Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Lexington Girl Scout Troop 1639 handed out backpacks filled with toiletries for the homeless Sunday afternoon at Finlay Park.
More than 200 backpacks were given out, and the backpacks went in less than 30 minutes.
Callahan Moore came up with the idea last year when she recognized a need for the homeless to have a bag to carry their belongings around.
In August of 2017, with the approval of her school principal, Moore started a backpack drive, collecting gently used book bags from her classmates.
”It’s something that to us is kind of small but then you’re taking it to them and it’s something really big that they can use,” Moore said.
This is the second time they’ve distributed the backpacks at the park.
They have also become a registered nonprofit called Backpacks 4 the Homeless.
Missy Moore, Callahan’s mother said, “The fact that they’re able to at that age make an impact in the lives of these people here and especially during a time where NC, SC and everywhere in our country and world there are struggles and the fact that they’re able to make an impact and provide toiletries and some backpacks and even if it’s just a smile for these people today and to tell them somebody cares and somebody is out there to try and make their day better.”
