First Alert: Tracking plenty of sunshine for your work week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Grab your sunglasses! We’re tracking a lot of sunshine in your First Alert Forecast.
As we move through your Sunday night, expect mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
High pressure will take control of our weather this week, keeping most of the rain away.
So, as we move through your Monday and Tuesday, we’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels will be on the lower side, too. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
We’ll see mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Friday. Highs will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
We’ll see highs in the 80s and 90s next weekend.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Areas of Patchy Fog Possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E/NE 5 mph.
Monday: Sun and Clouds. Warm. Not as Humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Sun and Clouds. Warm. Not as Humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
