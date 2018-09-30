Columbia Police deploys personnel to coast to assist with Florence recovery

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Many counties across the state are still working to clean up the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
With that comes emergency and law enforcement officials working around the clock to help those in need.
The Columbia Police Department packed their bags and deployed to Aynor, SC Sunday afternoon.
T.W. Heustess, Columbia Police Department said, “I mean that’s what it’s all about in this profession, helping other people.”
A total of six officers and commanders left to for a weeks’ worth of work to help assist with Hurricane Florence recovery.
The teams will assist with various hurricane Florence flood relief efforts.
E.M. Marsh, Columbia Police Department said, “(it’s) A sense of commitment to the community, regardless if it’s a community you police or if it’s a community in need.”
Before they left town, they were briefed and trained about water rescue and personal floating devices that each officer will have with them in Aynor.
They are also taking numerous ready to eat meals along with about 15 cases of water with them to the coast.
“We’re here to help, unfortunately sometimes people get to see us when they’re not having the best day of their life. What we like to do is try to go and help people,” Marsh said.
Each officer took their own vehicle, as well as all of their equipment to conduct police operations.
Columbia Police say finding volunteers to go was east, and many officers offered right away.
They say it’s also a reminder of what other agencies did for Columbia during the record floods back in 2015.
“Back in 2015 we had a flood here in the city of Columbia and our brothers and sisters from throughout the state came and helped us and it’s time to play it back and go and help them,” Marsh said. “It’s a way of giving back. As a country, we always come together in times of disaster.”
CPD officers will report to Aynor High School to receive their assignments.
They plan to be in Horry County for seven days.
