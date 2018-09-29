Trevor Lawrence injury update

Trevor Lawrence (Source: TigerNet.com)
September 29, 2018 at 2:00 PM EST - Updated September 29 at 2:08 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (TigerNet.com) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured with a right shoulder by Evan Foster going into his head during a third-down scramble in the second quarter against Syracuse.

TigerNet will give you updates when we hear more information throughout the day:

Update: He is currently in the injury tent on the sidelines for more observations.

Update 2: Lawrence emerges from the tent, no helmet but sits in the QB1 chair with OL.

Update 3: Lawrence is now headed to the locker room.

Update 4: Chase Brice played the last 19 seconds until halftime.

Update 5: Swinney during his halftime interview said the following:

"I'll find out when I get back in there. He took a shot and got banged out there. We are checking him out and hopefully, he will be able to come back."

Update 6: Lawrence will not return to the game today.

