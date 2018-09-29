Trevor Lawrence injury update

COLUMBIA, SC (TigerNet.com) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured with a right shoulder by Evan Foster going into his head during a third-down scramble in the second quarter against Syracuse.
TigerNet will give you updates when we hear more information throughout the day:
Update: He is currently in the injury tent on the sidelines for more observations.
Update 2: Lawrence emerges from the tent, no helmet but sits in the QB1 chair with OL.
Update 3: Lawrence is now headed to the locker room.
Update 4: Chase Brice played the last 19 seconds until halftime.
Update 5: Swinney during his halftime interview said the following:
"I'll find out when I get back in there. He took a shot and got banged out there. We are checking him out and hopefully, he will be able to come back."
Update 6: Lawrence will not return to the game today.
