Showers for the Weekend - Dry Next Week

COLUMBIA, SC
Here’s a look at your First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few showers and storms through the weekend but it’s not a washout
· A slow moving cold front is the culprit for these showers
· 50% chance for showers Saturday/30% on Sunday
· Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
· High pressure starts to move in late Sunday
· More sunshine is in your forecast next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
The weekend will not certainly not be a washout but we’ll have to dodge a few showers and storms as a slow moving cold front moves through the Midlands.
The front will continue slowly working its way south through the Midlands this evening. Rain chances are around 50%. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The front will move further South during the day on Sunday so we’re still expecting some scattered showers but only around 30%. The best chance will be in our southern viewing area. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.
More sunshine moves in next week as high pressure takes control of our weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.
Tonight: A few showers around. Otherwise, passing clouds with lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with isolated showers (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday: Sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s.
WIS First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Arnone
