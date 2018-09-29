Showers for the Weekend - Dry Next Week

The front will continue slowly working its way south through the Midlands this evening. Rain chances are around 50%. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The front will move further South during the day on Sunday so we’re still expecting some scattered showers but only around 30%. The best chance will be in our southern viewing area. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.