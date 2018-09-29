Officials close 2 lanes on I-77 after truck runs off roadway, leaks diesel fuel

Officials close 2 lanes on I-77 after truck runs off roadway, leaks diesel fuel
(Source: SCDOT) (Stocker, Warren)
By Warren Stocker | September 29, 2018 at 4:34 PM EST - Updated September 29 at 4:37 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An armored truck that went off the side of the roadway on Interstate 77 caused some congestion on Interstate 77 Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters with the Columbia Fire Department responded to the incident on I-77 northbound near mile marker 5 around 2 p.m.

Officials say there were two people in the truck at the time of the incident. Both were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

HAZMAT teams were also called in due to diesel fuel leaking from the armored truck.

Officials still have two lanes on I-77 NB closed as they continue to clean up the scene. Check back for updates.

An incident involving an armored truck running off the roadway has traffic backed up on Interstate 77 near Bluff Road.

Posted by WIS TV on Saturday, September 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.