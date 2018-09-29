No Trevor Lawrence, no problem. Travis Etienne carries Tigers to comeback win!

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence hands off to Tavien Feaster during second-quarter action against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
By David Hood | September 29, 2018 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated September 29 at 4:15 PM

CLEMSON, SC (TigerNet) - No Trevor Lawrence, no problem. Travis Etienne has this.

No. 3 Clemson overcame an injury to its heralded quarterback and several key mistakes, riding Etienne and a strong rushing attack to defeat Syracuse 27-23 in Death Valley Saturday afternoon. Etienne scored the go-ahead touchdown with 41 seconds to play as the tigers overcame a nine-point halftime deficit. The game-winning drive covered 94 yards.

Overall, the tigers rushed 293 yards, with Etienne carrying the ball 27 times for 203 yards. Lawrence was 10-for-15 for 93 yards before his injury.

