‘My husband opened it, and I think he about passed out’ Midlands family outraged over $1,000 water bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Midlands family is outraged over the water bill they received for the month of September.
The final bill from Columbia Water cost the family $1,874.23 dollars for 22 days of service.
Amanda, the homeowner said, “It’s absolutely ridiculous, I mean Christmas is coming I mean we don’t have an extra even 900 dollars cause city of Columbia is refusing but half if we can’t come to an agreement, I’m just not okay with that.”
The bill claims they used almost 400,000 gallons of water for the billing cycle.
The house does not have a swimming pool, sprinkler system, and they also checked for any potential leaks.
“We’re never home. We both work full-time jobs, I mean we’re home enough to you know do a load of laundry do some dishes and take a bath and that’s pretty much it.” Amanda said.
Looking at prior months bills, the family says their water bill has consistently been less than a hundred dollars.
“My husband opened it (the bill), and I think he about passed out,” Amanda said.
The city of Columbia water did come out to do a meter re-read on the home, and it indicated that the initial bill was correct.
WIS did reach out to Columbia Water, and they provided us with this statement:
“I have spoken with our customer care department and we have done a meter re-read on (Amanda’s) home and the subsequent reading indicated that the initial bill was correct. We are sending a team out today (Friday) to do a meter test to see if the unit itself is faulty. The homeowner will be notified once that testing is completed.
Meters are only able to tell you two things: if water is passing through it and how much water has passed. No meter can tell you where that water has gone. As we launch our advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) program, which will replace analog meters with digital meters, our customers will be in a better position to identify – and correct – leaks and plumbing problems earlier. Currently, we are only able to read meters once a month, and the customer might not learn about a plumbing problem for several weeks. With AMI, readings will be taken every 15 minutes, and customers will be able to receive real-time alerts that their meter is registering higher than normal use or using water when you should not be.
When a customer experiences higher than usual usage, they are always in a better position than Columbia Water staff to know what might have happened on the property to cause an increase in water use. Our Customer Advocates are trained to help customers through this troubleshooting process by showing how to use their meter to look for leaks, giving them tips on common places where leaks might occur, and asking them about activities that might cause significant water usage to try and jog the customer’s memory.
Ideally, the Customer Advocate will be able to help the customer identify the cause and suggest ways to avoid the problem in the future or fix leaks that might be causing high usage. Columbia Water also encourages customers to find and fix leaks or plumbing problems by offering a Plumbing Repair Adjustment. Customers who demonstrate they have fixed a leak may be eligible for a bill reduction for up to 3 months of bills once their usage has returned to normal. For any amount above their average usage, they may receive a 50% reduction in the water portion of their bill and either a 50% or 100% reduction in the sewer portion, depending on if the water drained to the sewer system or not.
However, not every cause can be identified or is caused by a leak or plumbing problem that can be repaired. Although the customer is responsible for all of the water that passes through their meter, Columbia Water recognizes that this can cause a financial burden for customers when an unfortunate event or some unknown problem causes a significantly higher than the usual bill. To help our customers, Columbia Water has a Courtesy Adjustment policy. For any high usage above their average usage, customers may receive a 50% reduction in both their water and sewer charges for a single month.
Customers are only eligible for a single reduction, regardless of the type, once in a 12 month period. Both of the two bill reduction policies are available here: http://www.columbiasc.net/customer-care/utility-billing/plumbing-adjustments.
Columbia Water does not issue either a Plumbing Adjustment or a Courtesy Adjustment if an investigation determines the high bill was caused by a staff or equipment error. A customer will never be held liable for the additional charges if Columbia Water determines there was a staff or equipment error. Instead, Columbia Water will credit the account for all of the erroneous charges and removes any related penalties.”
