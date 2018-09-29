‘My husband opened it, and I think he about passed out’ Midlands family outraged over $1,000 water bill

Meters are only able to tell you two things: if water is passing through it and how much water has passed. No meter can tell you where that water has gone. As we launch our advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) program, which will replace analog meters with digital meters, our customers will be in a better position to identify – and correct – leaks and plumbing problems earlier. Currently, we are only able to read meters once a month, and the customer might not learn about a plumbing problem for several weeks. With AMI, readings will be taken every 15 minutes, and customers will be able to receive real-time alerts that their meter is registering higher than normal use or using water when you should not be.