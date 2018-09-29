Lowcountry residents protest Lindsey Graham’s support of Brett Kavanaugh

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - People across the nation continue to react to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing on sexual assault allegations against him.
On Friday in the Lowcountry, protesters gathered at Senator Lindsey Graham's office to oppose his support for Kavanaugh.
People held signs and chanted to show their opposition at Graham's Lowcountry office in Mount Pleasant.
Steven Taylor was there hours before the protest began. He says he's frustrated angered and disappointed in what's going on in Washington, D.C.
"I think Lindsey Graham's juvenile breakdown yesterday was the epitome of how bad things have gotten, I don't think Graham represents women, I don't think he represents South Carolina," Taylor said.
Protester are upset that Graham defended Kavanugh in the midst of sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh. During the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Graham accused Democrats of trying to destroy Kavanaugh's life.
Heather Stegelin opposes Kavanaugh as the Supreme Count nominee.
"They don't think that what happened matters, they think it was okay, it was a long time ago, he was young he's white, he's wealthy," Stegelin said.
On the contrary, there's people who are showing support for the two like the Chairman of the Charleston County Republican Party, Larry Kobrovsky.
"I think Lindsey Graham was right, you can't destroy somebody's life on something that allegedly happened 37 years ago with no corroboration," Kobrovsky said.
Kobrovsky believes the Democrats were trying to search and destroy.
"A rape victim is a real serious thing, that should have no place anywhere, but you have an allegation there is no corroboration," Kobrovsky said.
A woman who drove by the protest, Kim Westberg, was in support of Graham and Kavanaugh as well.
"Yes she was very credible but based on the lack of evidence let's say for her, and Kavanaugh was just amazing it was just rolling on and on, but when Lindsey Graham made his statement, I just couldn't have been prouder," Westberg said. "I've never been as proud of him as I was yesterday."
The president has ordered an FBI investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct.
“Lindsey Graham said you have nothing to apologize for for,” Stegelin said. "Lindsey Graham doesn’t know if Kavanaugh has anything to apologize for because we haven’t had an investigation.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.